At 40, single mother of three Sanjeshini Mala Lal is juggling work, motherhood and evening classes, determined to build a better future for her children.

Four years after losing her husband, Ms Lal is refusing to let the challenges of raising three children alone stand in the way of completing her education.

Her husband’s death in 2022 left her navigating life as a single mother, but it also strengthened her determination to pursue opportunities that could provide greater financial security for her family.

Now, through the Matua programme, Ms Lal has found a second chance to continue her studies while maintaining her full-time employment.

After years spent working, getting married and raising her children, returning to the classroom was not easy.

“The biggest challenge for me was being a full-time working mother and coping with the Matua programme,” Ms Lal said.

She learnt about the programme through mutual friends and saw it as an opportunity to further her education without having to leave her job to study full-time at the University of the South Pacific or Fiji National University.

Balancing her responsibilities at home, work and school has tested her determination.

There were moments when she felt discouraged, but the support of her teachers, particularly Master Lingam, helped her continue.

“I believe consistency and prioritising responsibilities were essential to managing the demands of the programme”

Ms Lal recently sat her second examination and has three papers remaining.

She hopes to achieve good results and continue her studies next year.

She also appreciates the availability of online learning resources, which allow students to strengthen their understanding of subjects outside the classroom.

For Ms Lal, earning further qualifications is about more than personal achievement.

She hopes to pursue a career she enjoys, improve her income and provide greater financial security for her children.

Her experience has also inspired her to encourage other mothers and young people who have put their education on hold to consider returning to school through the Matua programme.

At 40, Ms Lal knows the journey will not be easy.

But with three children depending on her, she is determined to keep going.

For this mother, every examination brings her closer to the future she hopes to build for her family.