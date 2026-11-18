For Anna Jikoibau, serving as the top female student leader was a mammoth task.

However, the Suva Grammar School (SGS) head girl took on the challenge and overcame doubts about her studies through faith, determination and her parents’ support.

It was a relief for her when the school held its annual graduation ceremony for the Year 13 students yesterday.

Having joined SGS in 2022, Anna said she struggled with motivation at different stages of her secondary school journey.

“At times, I would be tempted to just give up. But, then I had to keep on reminding myself that it will all pay off in the end,” Anna said.

She described reaching graduation as overwhelming and thanked God for giving her the strength to overcome the challenges she faced.

“It was all possible through the grace and the strength given to me by Almighty Father,” she said.

Anna dedicated the achievement to her parents, thanking them for their love, guidance and support throughout her education.

“Without their support, their love and their guidance, I wouldn’t have been the person that I am today,” she said.

Reflecting on her five years at SGS, Anna said the school celebrations and its culture of equality were among the highlights of her experience.

She valued an environment where students were treated equally and encouraged to give their best.

As she prepared to leave school, Anna encouraged younger students to remain prayerful and trust in God’s timing as they worked towards their goals.

“Whatever you do, trust in His timing, pray, and everything will go as planned,” she said.

Feedback: jsopeh.balolo@fijisun.com.fj