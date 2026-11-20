At just nine years old, Lanieta Sautumailagi already has a big ambition — to become a doctor and make her family proud.

Yesterday, the Year Four student took another step towards that dream when she was named junior dux of Bulileka Sanatan Dharm Primary School after scoring 542 out of 600 marks in her annual examination.

For Lanieta, the achievement was a reward for her hard work and an opportunity to thank her parents for their sacrifices.

“I dedicate this award to my parents and Jesus for their encouragement and blessings to help me be where I am today,” Lanieta said.

Her success has come through determination, early mornings and a daily journey to school that is not always easy.

Every school morning, Lanieta wakes at 6am and walks for 30 minutes from Long Bay to the Labasa Bus Stand before catching a bus to school.

Whether under the hot sun or in the rain, she makes the journey knowing that her education is important to her future.

“It wasn’t easy waking up, walking under the sun and rain to catch the bus and go to school, and then return in the afternoon.”

The second youngest of four siblings, Lanieta is determined to make the most of her education.

She also thanked her teachers and head teacher for their guidance and for giving her the opportunity to serve as a class prefect.

Lanieta acknowledged the Government's bus fare assistance, which helps children from families where one parent is the sole breadwinner.

“I also want to thank the Government for giving bus fare assistance to children like us, especially those whose fathers are the sole breadwinners in the family,” she said.

Her father, Isea Bonaseva, works as a security officer at Extra Supermarket in Labasa.

For Mr Bonaseva, his daughter's achievement is a source of pride and encouragement as he works to provide for his family.

He hopes all his children will succeed academically, attend university and secure better employment opportunities.

“Like any other parent, it is my wish to see them all pass their exams so that they can enter university and have better jobs than us,” Mr Bonaseva said.

However, supporting a family of six comes with financial pressures, particularly with the rising cost of living.

“The current high cost of living is making it difficult for an extended family or a family with many children to survive. But as the head of the family, I will try my best to provide for my children.”

Despite the challenges, Mr Bonaseva remains committed to supporting his children's education.

For Lanieta, the junior dux award is an early milestone in a journey she hopes will one day lead to a career in medicine.

And with her family's encouragement behind her, she is determined to keep working towards that ambition.