The Ministry of Education is assessing arrangements for the remainder of the school term as Fiji faces worsening drought conditions following the declaration of a National State of Disaster.

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro said the ministry was assessing the impact of the ongoing El Niño-induced drought on schools nationwide.

The ministry has yet to announce whether there will be any changes to the remaining school term.

Mr Radrodro said further details would be released as the situation develops, with the safety of students and teachers remaining a priority.

In the meantime, parents, teachers and school communities have been urged to take precautions to protect children from the effects of the dry conditions.

These include ensuring adequate water is stored for children, limiting outdoor activities during periods of extreme heat and taking measures to protect their health and well-being.

School heads and management have also been directed to closely monitor water supplies.

Schools experiencing water shortages or without reliable access to water must immediately notify their respective District Education Officers to allow assistance to be coordinated.

Mr Radrodro also reiterated the ministry's November 11, 2026, advisory issued during the Year 12 external examinations.

The advisory called on schools to maintain adequate water supplies, monitor storage levels and prepare contingency arrangements, particularly in drought-affected areas.

The ministry will continue working with the National Disaster Risk Management Office (NDRMO), Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) and other relevant stakeholders to monitor developments and assist affected schools.

Mr Radrodro urged the public to remain vigilant and await further official announcements as the situation evolves.