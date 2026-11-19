Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions John Rabuku has challenged the Ministry of Justice to bring government agencies together and drive the implementation of eight human trafficking recommendations within four to six months.

The challenge was made at the 2026 Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions Annual Conference, where concerns were raised that agencies had repeatedly discussed cooperation but failed to translate recommendations into action.

Mr Rabuku urged the Permanent Secretary for Justice to take the lead, citing the ministry’s links to the Minister for Justice, Government funding and the national budget.

The recommendations, he said, could be divided into two groups: actions that could be implemented immediately and those requiring ongoing investigations and prosecutions.

Immediate priorities included legal reforms, stronger inter-agency cooperation, standard operating procedures for victim identification and training.

He said agencies did not need to wait for further direction to include human trafficking in their existing training programmes.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Judiciary and other agencies could incorporate the issue into their training schedules, while procedures for identifying victims could be developed by studying approaches used in other countries.

Mr Rabuku called on the Permanent Secretary to bring agencies together within the next four to six months, assign responsibilities and set deadlines for implementing the recommendations that could be acted on immediately.

Investigations, prosecutions and meaningful sentences would require longer-term work, the speaker said, but progress depended on agencies taking responsibility for their roles.

“Without someone taking the lead, we will still be talking about cooperation, cooperation, cooperation, and within six months or a year, we will not achieve any of those recommendations,” Mr Rabuku said.

In response, the Permanent Secretary for Justice Selina Kuruleca accepted the challenge and outlined steps already taken by the ministry.

She said the Ms Kuruleca allocated $50,000 in December for initial training after the issue was raised in a report in November last year. The three-day programme trained personnel from agencies involved in addressing human trafficking.

The ministry had also approached Police to identify what support was needed and helped establish child-friendly interview rooms at three police stations for children who may be brought in as trafficking victims.

The locations named in the recording were unclear and need confirmation before publication.

“Yes, we are doing some work, but your challenge is accepted,” Ms Kuruleca said.

She said all eight recommendations would be taken back for further work.

“The Director of Public Prosecutions also accepted the recommendations,” she said.