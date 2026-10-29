Today's paperLoginSign up
Education

Second chance at education inspires parent to keep moving forward

Now, through the Matua programme, Ms Lal has found a second chance to continue her studies while maintaining her full-time employment.

Friday 30 October 2026 | 08:00

Updated 30 October 2026 | 09:58 FJT

Sanjeshini  Mala

Sanjeshini  Mala

At 40, single mother of three Sanjeshini Mala Lal is juggling work, motherhood and evening classes, determined to build a better future for her children.

Four years after losing her husband, Ms Lal is refusing to let the challenges of raising three children alone stand in the way of completing her education.

Her husband’s death in 2022 left her navigating life as a single mother, but it also strengthened her determination to pursue opportunities that could provide greater financial security for her family.

Related stories

Now, through the Matua programme, Ms Lal has found a second chance to continue her studies while maintaining her full-time employment.

After years spent working, getting married and raising her children, returning to the classroom was not easy.

“The biggest challenge for me was being a full-time working mother and coping with the Matua programme,” Ms Lal said.

She learnt about the programme through mutual friends and saw it as an opportunity to further her education without having to leave her job to study full-time at the University of the South Pacific or Fiji National University.

Balancing her responsibilities at home, work and school has tested her determination.

There were moments when she felt discouraged, but the support of her teachers, particularly Master Lingam, helped her continue.

“I believe consistency and prioritising responsibilities were essential to managing the demands of the programme”

Ms Lal recently sat her second examination and has three papers remaining.

She hopes to achieve good results and continue her studies next year.

She also appreciates the availability of online learning resources, which allow students to strengthen their understanding of subjects outside the classroom.

For Ms Lal, earning further qualifications is about more than personal achievement.

She hopes to pursue a career she enjoys, improve her income and provide greater financial security for her children.

Her experience has also inspired her to encourage other mothers and young people who have put their education on hold to consider returning to school through the Matua programme.

At 40, Ms Lal knows the journey will not be easy.

But with three children depending on her, she is determined to keep going.

For this mother, every examination brings her closer to the future she hopes to build for her family.

Explore more on these topics

FijiEducationAchievements

Most popular

Kilaka villagers, Bua, Referendum clause, removal
Nation

Church says people must have final say on Constitution

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica.
Nation

People's verdict next if Constitution Bill passes, says Kamikamica

People Alliance Party (PAP) politician, Charan Jeath Singh, in Labasa.
Politics

PAP support strong ahead of election, says Singh

Getting the players in the right condition is what the Fiji Bati players need before their Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) pool decider against New Zealand on Saturday.
Rugby League

Short rest time, Fiji Bati works on recovery

The empty Fulton College along the Kings Road in Tailevu North is where the Fiji Rugby Union is going to place their second project. Photo: Ronald Kumar
Rugby

FRU eyes two mega projects for rugby future

Minister for Public Works, Meteorological Services and Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau
Rugby

Rewa backs 14-team Skipper Cup proposal

Photo: Joseph Balolo.Fiji’s Justin Hicks, popularly known as the Fijian Tenor, performs alongside Australian opera singers soprano Emma Nightingale and tenor Liam Jackson during the opening of the Opera Under the Stars Gala at The Pearl Resort & Spa in Pacific Harbour on Saturday. PHOTO: Joseph Balolo
Health

Opera Under the Stars puts spotlight on early cancer detection

Australian artist and cancer survivor Mark Waller during the Opera Under the Stars gala at the Pearl Resort and Spa on Saturday, October 24. PHOTO: Joseph Balolo
Health

Early intervention changes lives, says cancer survivor

Pacific Islands Development Forum Secretary-General Arpana Pratap
Health

Breast cancer support must go beyond awareness, says PIDF chief