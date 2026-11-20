The Fiji Elections Office has received 6,000 bottles of indelible ink from India to help safeguard the integrity of the country's next election and referendum.

Indian High Commissioner Suneet Mehta handed over the bottles of indelible ink, valued at about $1 million, to Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa at the Fijian Elections Office (FEO) headquarters in Suva yesterday.

Ms Mataiciwa received the donation on behalf of Electoral Commission chairperson Justice Usaia Ratuvili, who was unable to attend.

She said the donation was timely as preparations continued for both events.

“These 6,000 bottles of indelible ink will support both the upcoming general election and the proposed national referendum,” Ms Mataiciwa said.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has said the general election and referendum are expected to be held together by February 6, 2027, although no date has been announced.

Ms Mataiciwa said voters’ fingers were marked with the ink before they cast their ballots.

She said this confirmed that a person had voted and helped prevent multiple voting, “providing an additional safeguard to protect the integrity of the electoral process”.

Mr Mehta said the donation cost about $1 million.

“It sounds a big number maybe but that’s what the cost of this donation is,” he said.

The ink arrived in 25 boxes, with each bottle containing about 80ml. It was manufactured by Mysore Paints and Varnish Limited in India.

Mr Mehta said the ink remained on voters’ nails for several weeks.

“People who have voted once will then not be able to vote again,” he said.

He said India had also donated four vehicles to the FEO in August and had supported previous elections through donations of vehicles and indelible ink.