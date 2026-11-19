Fiji’s population is projected to reach 879,437 by the end of 2027, according to the latest projection by the Fiji Bureau of Statistics.

Prime Minister and Minister for Strategic Planning, National Development and Statistics Sitiveni Rabuka said the projection reflected a negative population growth rate of 0.06 per cent.

Behind the figure are changing demographic realities, including outward migration, an ageing population, urbanisation, changing family structures and climate-related mobility.

Mr Rabuka said these developments had direct implications for the economy, labour force, education system, healthcare, housing, infrastructure and social protection services.

“You must therefore anticipate these changes, rather than simply respond to them when they become challenges,” he said.

The National Population Policy 2026–2035, Fiji’s first comprehensive national policy of its kind, provides a framework for integrating population dynamics into national and sectoral planning.

“It will help ensure that decisions on health, education, employment, housing, infrastructure and social services are informed by the needs and characteristics of our population,” Mr Rabuka said.

He said population policy and planning were closely linked to human resource development, placing people, families and communities at the centre of development.

Mr Rabuka emphasised the importance of ensuring young people had opportunities, women could participate fully in development, people with disabilities were included and older citizens lived with dignity.