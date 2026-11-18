Fiji recorded 9,929 reported cases of child abuse and neglect between 2020 and 2025, with authorities warning that children must not be left to suffer in silence to protect family reputations.

The figures, recorded in the National Child Welfare and Protection Database, show that neglect remains a leading form of harm affecting children.

Permanent Secretary for Justice and Acting Permanent Secretary for Women, Children, Social Protection and Cohesion Selina Kuruleca highlighted the figures in a statement marking the International Day for the Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect today, November 19.

"These are not just statistics. Behind every reported case is a child whose safety, dignity and future may have been compromised. Child abuse and neglect must never be normalised, excused or hidden behind closed doors. Protecting children must always come before protecting reputations," Ms. Kuruleca said.

She called on parents, caregivers and communities to take greater responsibility for protecting children from abuse and neglect.

Ms Kuruleca also challenged the culture of silence surrounding child abuse, particularly when children are harmed by people they know and trust.

"No child should suffer in silence to protect the reputation of a family or an individual. We must listen to children, take their concerns seriously and act to protect them."

She said this year's theme, "Nurturing Minds, Protecting Futures," reinforced the responsibility of parents and caregivers to provide children with love, guidance, supervision and protection.

"Parenting is more than providing food, clothing and shelter. Our children need our time, attention and emotional support. We must know where our children are, who they spend time with and whether they feel safe enough to tell us when something is wrong."

Ms Kuruleca urged community leaders, faith-based organisations, teachers, neighbours and extended families to take an active role in preventing abuse and neglect.

"If you know or suspect that a child is being abused or neglected, do not look away. Your decision to speak up could protect a child from further harm."

She called on members of the public to report suspected abuse or neglect through the National Child Helpline on 1325, the Fiji Police Force or the nearest Department of Children office.

"Every child deserves a childhood free from violence, fear and neglect. Our children are depending on us to protect them today so they can have a safer and brighter tomorrow."