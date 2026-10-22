Constitution consultation was rushed, says Fiji Law Society

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Constitution Review 2026: what the Bill would change, and how to have your say

The Fiji Law Society (FLS) has criticised the public consultation process for the proposed Constitution amendment Bill 32 of 2026, saying insufficient time for public input risks undermining confidence in the review.

Society president Graham Leung raised the concerns in submissions to Parliament’s special committee yesterday in Kinoya, Nasinu, arguing that the process had not provided adequate opportunities for meaningful public participation.

“A two-hour consultation in Suva and a two-hour consultation in Lautoka was hopelessly inadequate,” Mr Leung said.

He acknowledged that the parliamentary calendar and the approaching general elections had placed the Government under pressure.

However, he argued that starting the constitutional review earlier could have reduced the time constraints.

The Society said the rushed circulation of the Bill and the limited time available for public consideration had contributed to distrust and undermined the legitimacy of the process.

Mr Leung urged decision-makers to listen to the public and learn from Fiji’s constitutional history.

“We all need to take a step back and listen to the voices of the people. Why? Because the voice of we the people matters. Let us learn lessons from history. Let us not make the mistake of imposing a constitution and ignoring the legitimate views of the people,” he said.

The Society said the constitutional review was an opportunity to strengthen Fiji’s constitutional framework while preserving stability, continuity and national cohesion.

It argued that the legitimacy of reform depended not only on the content of the proposed provisions but also on whether the public had a meaningful opportunity to consider and comment on them.

The Society called for constitutional reform to be guided by the rule of law, democratic accountability, institutional independence and respect for Fiji’s social and cultural foundations.