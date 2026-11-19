The Fiji Public Service Association (FPSA) has urged the Government not to forget the frontline workers working tirelessly to keep essential services running as Fiji battles the worsening El Niño-induced drought.

While welcoming the Government's $20 million emergency relief allocation, the association warned that workers delivering critical services also faced extreme heat, water shortages and increasing workloads.

FPSA general secretary Judith Kotobalavu said the Government's response did not adequately address the protection, welfare and working conditions of public sector employees responsible for implementing disaster response measures.

The concerns follow the Prime Minister's declaration of a National State of Disaster in response to the escalating drought.

The $20 million allocation is intended to support emergency relief, water supplies, agriculture and affected communities.

However, the FPSA said greater attention must be given to workers in health, water services, agriculture, local government and other essential sectors.

These employees are expected to face additional emergency duties, prolonged exposure to extreme heat and water shortages while maintaining services for affected communities.

The association identified critical gaps in the Government's response, particularly access to safe drinking water at workplaces, overtime compensation, emergency duty allowances and adequate staffing.

It also called for financial assistance for affected employees and employment protection where drought conditions disrupt normal operations.

The FPSA highlighted the particular challenges facing workers in remote and maritime communities, where additional safeguards were needed.

The association urged the Government to establish a dedicated Workers' Protection and Welfare Framework.

The proposed framework would ensure safe working conditions, appropriate compensation, adequate resources, targeted financial assistance and protection of workers' employment rights throughout the disaster and recovery period.

The FPSA stressed that public sector workers were also affected by the drought and should not be expected to maintain essential services at the expense of their own health, safety and welfare.

“A national disaster response cannot be comprehensive if it protects communities but overlooks the workers responsible for delivering that protection.”