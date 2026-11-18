Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has today declared a national state of disaster across Fiji as the El Niño drought reaches crisis thresholds, with $20 million allocated to intensify the national response.

Mr Rabuka said Cabinet approved the declaration on the advice of the National Disaster Risk Management Council under section 91 of the National Disaster Risk Management Act 2024.

It provides a formal framework for Government to mobilise resources, coordinate assistance and step up support as needs grow.

The declaration will be announced through public broadcasts and published in the Government Gazette. Under the Act, it can remain in force for no more than 30 days. Cabinet may extend or revoke it on the Council’s advice.

Mr Rabuka said Cabinet made the decision after considering updated assessments under the National El Niño Preparedness and Response Plan, which sets thresholds for monitoring, early action, crisis response and recovery.

He said the Government’s response would be coordinated across ministries, departments, statutory authorities and divisional administrations.

The $20 million will come from redeployed funds within ministries and support emergency water supplies, affected communities, farmers and livestock owners, and other urgent interventions.

The Government’s immediate priorities include ensuring access to safe drinking water, strengthening water carting and relief operations, assessing urgent needs, protecting public health and sanitation, supporting livelihoods and providing timely public information. Particular attention will be given to remote and maritime communities and people who face additional barriers to water and essential services.

Mr Rabuka said more than two million litres of emergency water had been delivered to affected maritime communities over the past month. The Water Authority of Fiji had also supplied emergency water to affected mainland communities.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry has introduced six initiatives covering emergency water and irrigation, livestock feed, climate-resilient planting materials and seed, drought protection for the sugar sector, household and community food security, and sustainable farming practices.

The Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection has increased the monthly eTransport top-up under the Transport Assistance Scheme to help eligible beneficiaries with rising transport costs. The increase applies to older people with purple eTransport cards and people with disabilities with green cards.

Mr Rabuka said assistance would be directed according to assessed needs and operational priorities. Government would continue working with development partners, humanitarian organisations, businesses, faith-based organisations and community representatives.

He urged people to conserve water, repair leaks and keep stored water clean and covered. He also called on the public to avoid unnecessary burning because fires can spread quickly in dry conditions.

Community leaders were asked to report water shortages and other urgent needs through divisional administrations. Businesses and development partners were urged to coordinate assistance through national disaster response arrangements.

“These concerns are real. Our decisions must continue to be grounded in verified conditions, technical advice and the needs of our people. We will keep the public informed as conditions change and our response develops.”

Mr Rabuka said the Government would continue to provide information and direct assistance where needed.

“We cannot control the climate, but we can act early, use our resources responsibly and stand together through its impacts.”