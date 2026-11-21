A Labasa farmer who lost his family home and sugarcane crop in a devastating fire is appealing for financial assistance to help his family of four rebuild their lives.

Bablesh Singh, a sugarcane and rice farmer from Daku in Wainikoro, said the fire destroyed his three-bedroom home on October 18, and left his family with little more than the clothes they were wearing.

The family is now staying at a relative's property in Navualevu, Wainikoro, as Mr Singh struggles to find the money needed to rebuild.

He estimated the damage at about $60,000.

Mr Singh said the fire began in surrounding bushland before spreading to his farm and eventually engulfing his home.

The family had been attending a funeral when the fire broke out.

"Lucky no one was at home during the fire otherwise we could have died because we had gone to attend a funeral," he said.

The blaze destroyed the family's corrugated-iron and timber house, along with its contents.

Mr Singh said his sugarcane crop for the next harvesting season was also destroyed, adding to the financial burden of losing his home.

For the family, the fire has brought another challenge.

Mr Singh said his daughter had to continue preparing for her Fiji Year 13 Certificate Examination while dealing with the loss of their home.

"My daughter had to overcome the challenge to prepare for the external exam, so I am proud of her," he shared.

Despite the family's circumstances, Mr Singh said they had yet to receive assistance.

He has appealed to the Government, non-governmental organisations and members of the public for financial support.

Mr Singh presented a National Fire Authority (NFA) report confirming that a bush fire destroyed his farmhouse.

The report stated: "any assistance provided to Bablesh Singh will be highly appreciated."

He has also obtained approval for house-to-house fundraising, presenting a permit endorsed by the Commissioner Northern's Office, Police and the Provincial Administrator Macuata.

Mr Singh said any contribution would help his family work towards rebuilding their home.

"I have applied for house fire assistance with relevant organisations, and I praying for them to assist me," he said.

Those wishing to assist Mr Singh can contact him on 2009944.