Foreign Affairs Ministry monitors France protest

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade is monitoring ongoing protests in France and maintaining contact with Fijian communities there to provide advice and assistance if needed.

Through Fiji’s Permanent Mission in Geneva, the Ministry is maintaining close contact with Fijians living in France.

No reports of Fijian nationals being affected have been received so far.

The Ministry has urged Fijians in France to remain vigilant, avoid protest sites, monitor developments and follow safety advisories.

Fijian nationals requiring advice or assistance can contact First Secretary Wilisoni Jiuta at Fiji’s Permanent Mission in Geneva on +41 22 733 0789 or email mission@fijiprunog.ch



