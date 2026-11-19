Minister for Policing and Communications Ioane Naivalurua has backed the police officer who made students hold their ears at Suva Bus Stand, saying he did the job parents should be doing at home.

Mr Naivalurua said the officer acted like a father and that he fully supported his actions.

“If there was a medal for what that officer did, I would give him a medal,” he said.

He said the behaviour captured in the viral video reflected what was happening in homes, adding that children copied their parents and that neglecting parental responsibilities was reflected in their children's behaviour.

“The best school is still at home. And the best teachers are still mum and dad,” Mr Naivalurua said.

He said police were dealing with major issues involving young people, with many boys and girls roaming the streets after school.

He compared the problem to cancer, saying it needed to be addressed early before it spread.

Mr Naivalurua described the officer’s actions as an innovative way of teaching the students a lesson, saying they would never forget the experience.

“I’m sure they’ll never dare to do that again in that place when they’re around in town,” he said.

Responding to concerns that the action violated children's rights, he said critics should “just be real”.

He said a lone officer on the ground could not tell parents to come and discipline their children at that moment.

“The best person to make a decision that warrants a situation is the person on the ground,” he said.

He urged parents to ask their children what they were doing at the bus stand.

The video shows about 10 to 12 secondary school students lined up in front of the officer, holding their ears.