The Ministry of Policing is preparing a broader scholarly study into the country's illicit drug trade, including the sources of drugs entering Fiji, as the Government seeks to build a national picture of the threat through research, intelligence and wastewater monitoring.

Ministry permanent secretary Berenado Kolinio Daveta said the study would be led by Professor Steve Ratuva, with academics from the University of the South Pacific, Fiji National University and other universities expected to contribute.

Mr Daveta said the research plan had already been discussed and would be reviewed before being finalised, with researchers expected to begin preparations around January.

The study is expected to provide a broader understanding of Fiji's illicit drug trade and help inform policy and operational planning.

“The end product should be a big picture of what the illicit drugs trade is now at and where we are,” he said.

Mr Daveta said the study would complement the wastewater monitoring findings and ongoing testing, providing information to support decisions across law enforcement, border control, the health sector and the economy.









Minister for Policing and Communications Ioane Naivalurua said the wastewater findings were helping the Government sharpen its approach to tackling drug use and trafficking.

“This is all evidence-based, otherwise you'd be going around all over Fiji looking for where we should start and where our focus and attention should be.”

The study is expected to work alongside the Government's planned National Drug Report, which will combine wastewater data with enforcement statistics, health information and community insights.