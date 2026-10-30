National Women's Expo set for November 17–19 in Suva

The eighth National Women's Expo will be held from November 17 to 19, 2026, at the Vodafone Arena in Suva, bringing together approximately 400 women artisans from across Fiji's four divisions.

Organised by the Ministry of Women, Children, Social Protection and Cohesion, the three-day event will provide women with opportunities to showcase their products, connect with potential buyers and expand their businesses.

The Expo will be held under the theme “Her Voice, Her Power, Her Future: Celebrating Women, Advancing Equality, Building a Safer, Stronger Fiji.”

The theme also aligns with preparations for the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, highlighting the importance of women's empowerment, equality and economic independence.

Expanding market opportunities

As preparations continue, the ministry has acknowledged the support of stakeholders and partners working to strengthen economic opportunities for women artisans.

A stakeholders and sponsorships meeting held at Suvavou House in Suva brought together representatives from Government, development partners, the private sector, financial institutions and civil society.

Discussions focused on improving market access, digital marketing and business development opportunities for women.

Stakeholders also explored ways to connect artisans with buyers, retail outlets, hotels, tourism operators and corporate markets.

The ministry's Head of Finance and Administration, Emi Bainimarama, who chaired the meeting, emphasised the importance of continued collaboration.

Ms Bainimarama said the success of the Expo should be measured not only by the three-day event but also by the lasting economic opportunities it created for women artisans and their communities.

The meeting also reviewed lessons from previous Expos and ways to strengthen partnerships to ensure women continued benefiting after the event.

Ms Bainimarama acknowledged the commitment of stakeholders and partners and called for sustained support to help women grow their businesses, reach wider markets and establish sustainable livelihoods.

The Expo is expected to provide a national platform for women artisans to generate income, establish business connections and contribute to Fiji's economic development.