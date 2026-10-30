Today's paperLoginSign up
Nation

National Women's Expo set for November 17–19 in Suva

The Expo will be held under the theme “Her Voice, Her Power, Her Future: Celebrating Women, Advancing Equality, Building a Safer, Stronger Fiji.”

Saturday 31 October 2026 | 09:00

The Expo will be held under the theme “Her Voice, Her Power, Her Future: Celebrating Women, Advancing Equality, Building a Safer, Stronger Fiji.”

The Expo will be held under the theme “Her Voice, Her Power, Her Future: Celebrating Women, Advancing Equality, Building a Safer, Stronger Fiji.”

The eighth National Women's Expo will be held from November 17 to 19, 2026, at the Vodafone Arena in Suva, bringing together approximately 400 women artisans from across Fiji's four divisions.

Organised by the Ministry of Women, Children, Social Protection and Cohesion, the three-day event will provide women with opportunities to showcase their products, connect with potential buyers and expand their businesses.

The Expo will be held under the theme “Her Voice, Her Power, Her Future: Celebrating Women, Advancing Equality, Building a Safer, Stronger Fiji.”

Related stories

The theme also aligns with preparations for the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, highlighting the importance of women's empowerment, equality and economic independence.

Expanding market opportunities

As preparations continue, the ministry has acknowledged the support of stakeholders and partners working to strengthen economic opportunities for women artisans.

A stakeholders and sponsorships meeting held at Suvavou House in Suva brought together representatives from Government, development partners, the private sector, financial institutions and civil society.

Discussions focused on improving market access, digital marketing and business development opportunities for women.

Stakeholders also explored ways to connect artisans with buyers, retail outlets, hotels, tourism operators and corporate markets.

The ministry's Head of Finance and Administration, Emi Bainimarama, who chaired the meeting, emphasised the importance of continued collaboration.

Ms Bainimarama said the success of the Expo should be measured not only by the three-day event but also by the lasting economic opportunities it created for women artisans and their communities.

The meeting also reviewed lessons from previous Expos and ways to strengthen partnerships to ensure women continued benefiting after the event.

Ms Bainimarama acknowledged the commitment of stakeholders and partners and called for sustained support to help women grow their businesses, reach wider markets and establish sustainable livelihoods.

The Expo is expected to provide a national platform for women artisans to generate income, establish business connections and contribute to Fiji's economic development.

Explore more on these topics

Women empowerment

Most popular

L-R, Marjorie Ketewai, Petero Yavala, Ioane Nawaikula, Maritina Yavala
Nation

Suva drug rehabilitation centre begins recovery programme

Mereani Ikaniruru with her handmade fan during the SPBD market day in Suva on October 30, 2026. 
Nation

Traditional weaving helps Mereani build a better future

The statement was read by Nukuyasi Maca Tulakepa on behalf of the Gone Turaga Bale na Tui Nayau, Sau ni Vanua ko Lau, Tui Lau and his Masi ni Vanua ko Lau.
Nation

Lau chiefs urge MPs to let Fijians decide on Constitution

Action between Nadroga vs Tailevu during the Skipper Cup semi-final at HFC Stadium on October 24, 2026.
Rugby

Nadroga, Nadi set for Skipper Cup showdown

Flying Fijians
Rugby

Fiji is the focus, says France winger

Beqa Yanuca Primary School athletes during the Serua District Athletics competition at Thomson Park, Navua, on October 29, 2026.
Athletics

Serua athletes lift standards ahead of nationals

From left: US Chargé d’Affaires Christina Cavallo, Permanent Secretary for Health Dr Aalisha Sahukhan, Agriculture Minister Tomasi Tunabuna and US Senior Development Advisor Michael Glees.
Health

Fiji targets outbreak detection within seven days

The new taxi base was officially opened on Thursday, October 22, by the Minister for Public Works, Meteorological Services and Transport, Ro Filipe Tuisawau.
Transport

Naqali taxi base opens with 16 permits

Photo: Joseph Balolo.Fiji’s Justin Hicks, popularly known as the Fijian Tenor, performs alongside Australian opera singers soprano Emma Nightingale and tenor Liam Jackson during the opening of the Opera Under the Stars Gala at The Pearl Resort & Spa in Pacific Harbour on Saturday. PHOTO: Joseph Balolo
Health

Opera Under the Stars puts spotlight on early cancer detection