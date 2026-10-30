Today's paperLoginSign up
Nation

‘Epsom salt sold as meth’

Laboratory tests frequently confirmed that substances sold as methamphetamine were actually Epsom salt.

Saturday 31 October 2026 | 11:00

meth

Street peddlers in Fiji are selling Epsom salt as methamphetamine, deceiving buyers amid a reported shortage of the illicit drug, according to the Fiji Police Force.

Police representative Corporal Waisea Bolabiu highlighted the trend during his presentation on drug-related offences at the 2026 Ba Provincial Council Meeting in Nadi yesterday.

He told traditional leaders that laboratory tests frequently confirmed that substances sold as methamphetamine were actually Epsom salt.

Related stories

Corporal Bolabiu said the practice was driven by the limited supply of genuine methamphetamine and sellers’ attempts to make money from buyers who believe they were buying the real drug.

He said the deception was difficult to report because the transactions were illegal, meaning affected buyers rarely complained to authorities.

In Suva, small packets were reportedly being sold for $200, he said.

Corporal Bolabiu also identified locations in the Ba Province that he said were being used as points for drug-related activities, including Nadi International Airport, Denarau Marina, Port of Lautoka and other coastal areas.

He further said islands in the Yasawa Group and other maritime locations were being used as offloading points for illicit drugs.

He emphasised the importance of raising community awareness to help people understand the risks associated with illicit drugs and the sale of fake substances.

His presentation urged traditional leaders to support awareness efforts in their communities as Police continue to address drug-related activities.

Explore more on these topics

Police Investigation

Most popular

L-R, Marjorie Ketewai, Petero Yavala, Ioane Nawaikula, Maritina Yavala
Nation

Suva drug rehabilitation centre begins recovery programme

Mereani Ikaniruru with her handmade fan during the SPBD market day in Suva on October 30, 2026. 
Nation

Traditional weaving helps Mereani build a better future

The statement was read by Nukuyasi Maca Tulakepa on behalf of the Gone Turaga Bale na Tui Nayau, Sau ni Vanua ko Lau, Tui Lau and his Masi ni Vanua ko Lau.
Nation

Lau chiefs urge MPs to let Fijians decide on Constitution

Flying Fijians
Rugby

Fiji is the focus, says France winger

Beqa Yanuca Primary School athletes during the Serua District Athletics competition at Thomson Park, Navua, on October 29, 2026.
Athletics

Serua athletes lift standards ahead of nationals

Koli Sewabu
Rugby

Skipper Cup teams decision on December 12: Sewabu

From left: US Chargé d’Affaires Christina Cavallo, Permanent Secretary for Health Dr Aalisha Sahukhan, Agriculture Minister Tomasi Tunabuna and US Senior Development Advisor Michael Glees.
Health

Fiji targets outbreak detection within seven days

The new taxi base was officially opened on Thursday, October 22, by the Minister for Public Works, Meteorological Services and Transport, Ro Filipe Tuisawau.
Transport

Naqali taxi base opens with 16 permits

Photo: Joseph Balolo.Fiji’s Justin Hicks, popularly known as the Fijian Tenor, performs alongside Australian opera singers soprano Emma Nightingale and tenor Liam Jackson during the opening of the Opera Under the Stars Gala at The Pearl Resort & Spa in Pacific Harbour on Saturday. PHOTO: Joseph Balolo
Health

Opera Under the Stars puts spotlight on early cancer detection