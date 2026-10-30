‘Epsom salt sold as meth’

Street peddlers in Fiji are selling Epsom salt as methamphetamine, deceiving buyers amid a reported shortage of the illicit drug, according to the Fiji Police Force.

Police representative Corporal Waisea Bolabiu highlighted the trend during his presentation on drug-related offences at the 2026 Ba Provincial Council Meeting in Nadi yesterday.

He told traditional leaders that laboratory tests frequently confirmed that substances sold as methamphetamine were actually Epsom salt.

Corporal Bolabiu said the practice was driven by the limited supply of genuine methamphetamine and sellers’ attempts to make money from buyers who believe they were buying the real drug.

He said the deception was difficult to report because the transactions were illegal, meaning affected buyers rarely complained to authorities.

In Suva, small packets were reportedly being sold for $200, he said.

Corporal Bolabiu also identified locations in the Ba Province that he said were being used as points for drug-related activities, including Nadi International Airport, Denarau Marina, Port of Lautoka and other coastal areas.

He further said islands in the Yasawa Group and other maritime locations were being used as offloading points for illicit drugs.

He emphasised the importance of raising community awareness to help people understand the risks associated with illicit drugs and the sale of fake substances.

His presentation urged traditional leaders to support awareness efforts in their communities as Police continue to address drug-related activities.