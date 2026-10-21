Navy recruits complete demanding training phase

Fiji Navy recruits have completed a demanding field training phase in Tailevu, strengthening the discipline, resilience and teamwork required for naval service.

The Basic Recruitment Course trainees marked the completion of the phase with an early morning march through Nausori Town last Saturday.

The field training tested the recruits physically and mentally, allowing them to apply the knowledge and skills gained during their course in a practical environment.

The programme also focused on building confidence, perseverance and teamwork under challenging conditions, qualities considered essential for service in the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF).

With the field phase completed, the recruits will move on to specialised naval training as they continue working towards becoming capable and professional sailors.

The training marks another step in preparing the recruits for the responsibilities and demands of serving in the Fiji Navy.