Police audit of cash and drug storage nears completion

The Fiji Police Force is nearing completion of an internal audit of cash and drugs held in police storage facilities following complaints about missing exhibits.

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu said the audit had covered almost all divisions, with reports now being compiled.

“We cannot comment on the exhibit room at our various court premises. Our team has gone through almost all the divisions, and they will be compiling the reports regarding that,” he said.

Mr Tudravu said the internal checks focused specifically on cash and drugs as a precautionary measure.

“I directed that we do our internal checking, and I am thankful that the team has done that very well. Very soon we will get that report and the progress of the audit that needs to be done,” he said.

He said police had also directed that hard drugs, including methamphetamine and cocaine, be transferred to secure vaults for safekeeping.

Some police divisions already have vaults where the drugs can be securely stored.

Mr Tudravu said the measures were introduced in response to complaints about missing exhibits and concerns over the handling and storage of evidence.

“Just our precautionary message on the issues that are happening within there, the complaints that are coming in regarding missing exhibits. So, this is something that we have done internally,” he said.

He added that the audit was expected to provide an update on the status of cash and drugs held in police custody and the progress of the internal checks.