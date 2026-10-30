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Waidamudamu Bridge shut for emergency repairs from 7pm tonight

FRA to close Nakoroutari Road overnight as motorists are diverted through Waidamudamu and Wairara roads.

Friday 30 October 2026 | 17:00

The Waidamudamu Bridge on Nakoroutari Road

The Waidamudamu Bridge on Nakoroutari Road, Labasa.

Photo: Fiji Roads Authority

Motorists travelling along Nakoroutari Road in Labasa will face an overnight road closure today as emergency repair works are carried out on the Waidamudamu Bridge.

The Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) has advised that the bridge will be closed to all traffic from 7pm tonight until 4am tomorrow to allow repair works to be undertaken safely.

During the closure, motorists will be diverted from Nakoroutari Road onto Waidamudamu Road near Quality Quarry before travelling through the cane access road via Wairara Road and rejoining Nakoroutari Road at the Vunimoli School Junction.

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FRA has urged road users to plan their journeys in advance and allow additional travel time while the repairs are underway.

To assist in emergencies, standby vehicles will be stationed on both sides of the bridge throughout the closure period.

The authority apologised for any inconvenience caused and thanked the public for their patience and cooperation as essential maintenance work is completed.

Members of the public seeking further information can contact FRA on its toll-free number, 5720, during office hours or via email at info@fijiroads.org


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