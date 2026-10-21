Editorial: Truth before prayer
Forgiveness without accountability is not reconciliation.
Wednesday 21 October 2026 | 15:00
Updated 22 October 2026 | 16:38 FJT
Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka joins members of the Billy Graham Global Diaspora Missions in and Beyond Oceania Consultation in prayer and supplication at Nalagi Hotel in Nadi.
Photos: Waisea Nasokia
Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka's call for global church leaders to pray for Fiji is timely. Prayers are needed, but they must be matched by truth, accountability and genuine forgiveness.
Speaking at the Billy Graham Global Diaspora Missions in and Beyond Oceania Consultation in Nadi, Mr Rabuka acknowledged the challenges of seeking forgiveness.
"The islands of Fiji need your prayers. I'm still trying to come right with our own people," he said.
He admitted that some people might never forgive him, but he will continue to apologise to those he offended.
Apologies alone cannot heal the wounds of history. Fijians deserve the full truth about the past political upheavals.
As a Christian, Mr Rabuka knows the teaching in Matthew 5:23-24, which calls for reconciliation before offering a gift at the altar. Genuine reconciliation requires more than saying sorry.
It warrants an honest acknowledgment of wrongdoing and a willingness to confront its consequences.
For 39 years, Fiji has lived under shattered democracy. Ordinary Fijians suffered, lost their homes and livelihoods, migrated and endured hardship. Their pain cannot be forgotten. Their call for justice and the truth must he heard.
The proposed Constitution attracted national conversation on the issue of immunity.
Fijians do not want protection for those responsible for past upheavals. Immunity must not become a 'permanent' shield against justice. If the Constitution is for Fijians, their concerns must be heard and included.
Prayer is powerful, but it must never become a veil that hides the truth. Mr Rabuka must now do more than ask for prayers and forgiveness. He must confront the past with honesty, answer the questions Fijians have carried for 39 years and approves a constitution that puts justice and the people first.
Fiji's future begins with truth, accountability and reconciliation, not another generation of unanswered questions. God forgives, men don't forget!