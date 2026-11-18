Lawyer Jolame Uludole is opposing a directive from the Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) management board to take voluntary leave of absence.

Mr Uludole, who is also a vice-president of the board, was directed to take leave amid an internal investigation into the party's controversial land ownership submission to a parliamentary special committee.

He said he would comply with the directive only after the party's disciplinary committee had conducted its hearing, reached a determination and made its recommendation to the board.

Mr Uludole also rejected the board's directive to stop speaking to the media, saying he had the right to defend himself.