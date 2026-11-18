Uludole defies SODELPA leave and media directives
Mr Uludole also rejected the board's directive to stop speaking to the media, saying he had the right to defend himself.
Wednesday 18 November 2026 | 17:30
Lawyer Jolame Uludole with SODELPA leader Aseri Radrodro.
Lawyer Jolame Uludole is opposing a directive from the Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) management board to take voluntary leave of absence.
Mr Uludole, who is also a vice-president of the board, was directed to take leave amid an internal investigation into the party's controversial land ownership submission to a parliamentary special committee.
He said he would comply with the directive only after the party's disciplinary committee had conducted its hearing, reached a determination and made its recommendation to the board.
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Mr Uludole also rejected the board's directive to stop speaking to the media, saying he had the right to defend himself.