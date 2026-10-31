Bulikula storm into historic World Cup semi-final

The Vodafone-sponsored Fiji Bulikula have created history by qualifying for their first Women's Rugby League World Cup semi-final after thrashing France 54-6 at Cbus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast, Australia, this afternoon.

Making their World Cup debut, the Jone Wesele-coached side delivered a commanding performance to secure a place in the final four.

The Bulikula will now face defending women's World Cup champions Australia in the semi-final.

Bulikula captain Sereana Naitokatoka said that with God, nothing was impossible.

“We’re here to play for our vanua, vuvale (family) and people,” she said.

Latisha Smythe was named Player of the Match following Fiji's impressive victory.

The Fijians took time to settle into the match but established a commanding 20-0 lead at halftime before adding another 34 points in the second half to seal the historic win.