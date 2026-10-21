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Bulikula will not underestimate any opponent, says Coach Wesele

Head coach Jone Wesele says Fiji will respect every opponent as the team prepares to face PNG.

Thursday 22 October 2026 | 09:30

bulikula

Respect for all opponents is the message from Fiji Bulikula head coach Jone Wesele as the team prepares for its Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) match against Papua New Guinea.

The team arrived in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, on Tuesday night and presented their traditional i-sevusevu to the Fiji High Commission.

The Bulikula take on PNG Orchids at the Santos Football National Stadium on Sunday.

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The Orchids beat France 54-8 in the scorching Port Moresby heat last Saturday. Debutant winger Naomi Kelly scored four tries, while 19-year-old Tia Molo was named Player of the Match.

“We’re not writing any team off,” Wesele said. “All teams are here to participate and not to make up the numbers. That is why we (Bulikula) will respect all teams.”

The Bulikula are playing in the RLWC for the first time. They lost 12-18 to former three-time world champions New Zealand in their opening match.

Wesele said he was not disappointed with the narrow loss.

“It just shows what the team can achieve. It’s their statement and we will work from there. It’s humbling because it is the benchmark and we will keep building on it,” he said.

Bulikula captain Sereana Naitokatoka said the strong connection among the players helped them give their best on the field.

“As players, we talked about the kind of passes we want and the kicks as well. We worked hard for each other. For me, it’s God, and with Him anything is possible,” she said.

The match kicks off at 2.15pm Fiji time.

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