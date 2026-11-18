French Pacific teams eye Fiji rugby competitions
French Pacific sides eye opportunities to test themselves against Fiji's teams
Thursday 19 November 2026 | 11:30
Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) chief executive officer Koli Sewabu.
French Pacific territories could have their teams competing in Fiji rugby competitions in the future, following discussions between the Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) and French rugby.
FRU chief executive officer Koli Sewabu told SUNsports the proposal was discussed during a meeting with France's national rugby body; Fédération Française de Rugby (FFR), two weeks ago.
He said the meeting was productive and also involved La Ligue Nationale de Rugby (LNR), the professional arm of French rugby.
"Part of the discussions focused on the movement of players from Fiji to France, the challenges they face and how we, as two unions, can work together to address these issues," Sewabu said.
"Another discussion focused on the French territories in the Pacific, including Wallis and Futuna, New Caledonia and Tahiti, which have healthy domestic rugby programmes, but face challenges when it comes to playing against teams in the wider Oceania region.
"They asked whether we could help provide pathways for these Pacific rugby-playing territories and establish relationships that would allow their teams to participate in our competitions.
"Discussions are continuing, but we are looking at potentially starting with the under-16, under-18 and under-20 levels next year before building on that relationship."
Sewabu added that the proposal was supported not only by French Rugby but also by the French government.
He said the strength of Fiji's domestic competitions had set a benchmark for smaller countries in the region.
On regulating sports agents Sewabu said another key discussion focused on strengthening the relationship between FRU and FFR to ensure Fijian players did not face the welfare issues they had experienced in the past.
"Following these discussions, we have put together two sets of regulations. One will govern player movement, while the other will regulate the activities of sports agents. We intend to implement these once we have completed our due diligence," he said.
"For the first time, we will be able to accredit agents who want to work with Fiji Rugby players. They will have to be accredited by us.
"We will conduct the necessary due diligence and checks to ensure they are legitimate.
"Agents make a lot of money from our players, so how do we ensure that some of that money flows back into our system? This comes back to what we call the player development fee. That money should go back to the places where the players were developed, whether that is their province, club or school."