French Pacific territories could have their teams com­peting in Fiji rugby competi­tions in the future, following dis­cussions between the Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) and French rugby.

FRU chief executive officer Koli Sewabu told SUNsports the propos­al was discussed during a meeting with France's national rugby body; Fédération Française de Rugby (FFR), two weeks ago.

He said the meeting was produc­tive and also involved La Ligue Na­tionale de Rugby (LNR), the profes­sional arm of French rugby.

"Part of the discussions focused on the movement of players from Fiji to France, the challenges they face and how we, as two unions, can work together to address these is­sues," Sewabu said.

"Another discussion focused on the French territories in the Pa­cific, including Wallis and Futuna, New Caledonia and Tahiti, which have healthy domestic rugby pro­grammes, but face challenges when it comes to playing against teams in the wider Oceania region.

"They asked whether we could help provide pathways for these Pa­cific rugby-playing territories and establish relationships that would allow their teams to participate in our competitions.

"Discussions are continuing, but we are looking at potentially start­ing with the under-16, under-18 and under-20 levels next year before building on that relationship."

Sewabu added that the proposal was supported not only by French Rugby but also by the French gov­ernment.

He said the strength of Fiji's domestic competitions had set a benchmark for smaller countries in the region.

On regulating sports agents Sewabu said another key discus­sion focused on strengthening the relationship between FRU and FFR to ensure Fijian players did not face the welfare issues they had experi­enced in the past.

"Following these discussions, we have put together two sets of reg­ulations. One will govern player movement, while the other will reg­ulate the activities of sports agents. We intend to implement these once we have completed our due dili­gence," he said.

"For the first time, we will be able to accredit agents who want to work with Fiji Rugby players. They will have to be accredited by us.

"We will conduct the necessary due diligence and checks to ensure they are legitimate.

"Agents make a lot of money from our players, so how do we ensure that some of that money flows back into our system? This comes back to what we call the player develop­ment fee. That money should go back to the places where the play­ers were developed, whether that is their province, club or school."



