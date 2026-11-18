The tournament provides a platform for young people while strengthening commu­nity efforts to tackle social chal­lenges and develop future rugby talent.

The final whistle may have blown at the eighth Flame Tree Waimanu 7s tournament on Saturday, but for the communities behind the com­petition, its purpose extends far be­yond the rugby field.

For tournament director Alipate Savai, the event represents a com­munity commitment to guiding young people, keeping them active and creating opportunities through sport.

"It takes a village to raise a child," Savai said, highlighting the collec­tive effort of community elders, leaders and families in providing young people with positive direc­tion.

The grassroots tournament brings together youths from Colo-i-Suva, Waimanu (Sawani) and Navatu­vula, giving them an opportunity to develop their rugby skills while building discipline and adopting healthy lifestyles.





Members of the Flame Tree Waimanu and Colo-i- Suva men's 7s team at Mataqali Lomanikoro hall in Colo i Suva on November 11, 2028. Photo: Tevita Wesele





Savai said the rugby clubs were established to help protect young people from harmful influences, including the misuse of kava and alcohol, as well as other social chal­lenges affecting communities.

"The main reason behind setting up these rugby clubs is to prevent or minimise our youths' use of kava and alcohol," he said.

He believes keeping young people involved in sport gives them a posi­tive focus and helps them make bet­ter decisions.

Savai said the community's plans, developed with the guidance of elders and leaders, had been pro­gressing over the past four years.

"We are confident that, after four years, the plans made for our youths have been progressing well. It is a great milestone for our com­munity to see such good impacts among our youths," he said.

He also acknowledged major spon­sor Flame Tree for its continued support, saying the sponsorship had encouraged more young people to pursue rugby in both the sevens and 15s codes.

Savai said some youths who had previously faced criticism for their decisions were now finding direc­tion and motivation through rugby.

He praised the unity and commit­ment of community members in keeping young people engaged, de­spite differences in church denomi­nations.

Through the spirit of solesolevaki, he said, the community had contin­ued to work together towards the shared goal of supporting its young people.

"Prevention is better than cure. As the saying goes, it takes a village to raise a child," Savai said.

Beyond addressing social chal­lenges, the tournament also aims to revive Naitasiri's rugby legacy by developing players capable of representing their province and country.

Savai pointed to former rugby representatives who had worn the white jersey, including Sailosi Naiteqe, Kiniviliame Radaveta, Mosese Luveitasau, Nasoni Roko, Lemeki Duidomo, Semesa Ratuvou, Ro Kilikilraki, Sakiusa Bai, Laisa Bose, Waisake Bose and Asaeli Naiteqe.

He said the community wanted to see a new generation follow in their footsteps, represent their clubs and Naitasiri, earn opportunities with national teams or secure profes­sional contracts overseas.

For Savai and the communities involved, the Waimanu 7s is about more than producing rugby play­ers. It is about building a stronger community and giving young peo­ple opportunities to shape their futures.