The Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) football team ended their sev­en-year losing run in soccer with a 1-0 win over Police during the Vodafone Ratu Sukuna an­nual clash at Bidesi Park in Suva yesterday.

Speaking to SUNsports RFMF head coach Savaira Ratu said they were excited to be crowned the new football champions.

"We've been in a seven-year drought and we had been talking about breaking it," Ratu said.

"It's guts and determination from the boys that enabled us to get the win."

Ratu said they did not have enough time for training.

The RFMF side only had to thank Rewa and Bula FC central midfielder Gabriele Matanisiga for scoring their lone goal.

Also playing an instrumental role in the win is veteran Labasa and Fiji striker Christopher Wasasala.

"I thank the Lord Almighty for giving us the strength and power to be able to win and the credit goes back to the boys for playing to their best," Ratu added.

When approached Police head coach Akuila Mataisuva said after losing they are deter­mined to come back stronger next year.

"We will try our best in next year's competi­tion," the former Fiji goalkeeper said.

"It's after so long that we have given the tro­phy back to RFMF, it is what it is.

"It's football, sometimes you win and some­times you lose. We will go back and review our mistakes."

Mateisuva said it was a tough game and the standard of competition has improved com­pared to previous years.