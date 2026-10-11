Rugby

Gatland leads race for Flying Fijians job

Now out of the running is Shaun Edwards after he signed with Argentina. Edwards is regarded as one of the world’s best defence coach.

Monday 12 October 2026 | 11:00

Warren-Gatland

Former Wales head coach Warren Gatland

Warren Gatland is leading the race to become the new Flying Fijians head coach.

According to sources, the Flying Fijians players have been informed about Gatland’s appointment. The Flying Fijians go into camp on Monday (today) to prepare for their Test clash against Japan on October 24.

Then following that is the Nations Cup Test matches against France on November 7 in Lyon, then Ireland on November 14 in Dublin and Italy on November 21 in Udine.

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Also other indication is the close relationship between the Fiji Rugby Union and New Zealand Rugby.

The resulted in the recent appointment of Willie Walker as the Fijiana XV head coach. Walker is the former Black Ferns and Blues Women head coach.

Last Friday, FRU announced the appointment of Fusi Feaunati as the new Head of Women’s Rugby in the country. Feaunati’s experience includes serving women’s coaching roles with Wellington Pride, head coach and assistant coach roles with Hurricanes Poua, Black Ferns Wellington hub manager with New Zealand Rugby, and performance and development roles with Manawatū Rugby Union.

The other Flying Fijians head coach contender is South Africa’s winning Rugby World Cup 2007 head coach Jake White.

The only setback for White, could be on his remuneration, which could be very costly for FRU since the Fiji National Sports Commission can only pay according to the amount they have agreed with FRU after receiving their budget allocation from government. If the FRU agrees to a higher amount then it has to contribute for it.

Now out of the running is Shaun Edwards after he signed with Argentina. Edwards is regarded as one of the world’s best defence coach.

Announcement

The Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) is in negotiations with its preferred candidate for the Flying Fijians head coach position, with an official announcement expected early this week.

In a statement on Saturday, FRU confirmed that final interviews had concluded and discussions were underway ahead of the appointment.

Chief executive officer Koli Sewabu told SUNsports the announcement could be made soon.

“Hopefully Monday (today) or Tuesday,” he said.

A total of 31 coaches applied for the role, including international candidates with experience in Tier One rugby nations, the Six Nations, Premiership Rugby and France’s Top 14.

The successful candidate will be offered a 14-month contract covering next year’s Rugby World Cup and will report to FRU general manager of high performance Nacani Cawanibuka.

The position was advertised on August 22 following FRU’s decision to part ways with Mick Byrne on April 1. Senirusi Seruvakula subsequently took over as interim head coach.

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