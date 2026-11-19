Mocenacagi joins Mike Friday select 7s
Mocenacagi made his international sevens debut in 2015. He has since surp11_ssed Jerry Tuwai's 64 a p -pearances, reaching 65 appearances on the World Rugby Sevens Series.
Thursday 19 November 2026 | 12:00
Updated 19 November 2026 | 13:14 FJT
Fiji sevens veteran Sevuloni Mocenacagi.
Fiji sevens veteran Sevuloni Mocenacagi will join the McDonald's Mike Friday Select 7s side for next year's McDonald's Coral Coast Fiji 7s tournament at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka from January 14 to 16.
This was confirmed by the McDonald's Coral Coast Fiji 7s media team yesterday.
Mocenacagi, Fiji's most-capped men's sevens player, will join an experienced line-up featuring former France sevens player Terry Bouhraoua, South African sevens internationals Justin Geduld, Branco du Preez and Rosko Specman, former Australian player Pama Fou, Irish sevens star Harry McNulty and former Wales playmaker Luke Treharne.
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Mocenacagi made his international sevens debut in 2015. He has since surp11_ssed Jerry Tuwai's 64 a p -pearances, reaching 65 appearances on the World Rugby Sevens Series.
The January tournament will give Mocenacagi another opportunity to play in front of Fiji's rugby supporters, while his experience will add depth to Mike Friday's squad.
The 15th edition of the McDonald's Coral Coast Fiji 7s will bring together local and international teams for three days of competition, with free admission throughout the tournament.
The Mike Friday Select 7s side will return for its third consecutive campaign, aiming to improve on its runners-up finish in 2025 and semi-final appearance this year.
With Mocenacagi in the squad, the side will look to combine experience, flair and physicality as it targets its first Coral Coast Fiji 7s title.
The team will also be chasing the FJD $50,000 men's first prize.