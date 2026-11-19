Fiji sevens veteran Sevuloni Mocena­cagi will join the McDon­ald's Mike Friday Select 7s side for next year's McDonald's Coral Coast Fiji 7s tournament at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka from January 14 to 16.

This was confirmed by the McDonald's Coral Coast Fiji 7s media team yesterday.

Mocenacagi, Fiji's most-capped men's sev­ens player, will join an experienced line-up featuring former France sevens player Ter­ry Bouhraoua, South African sevens inter­nationals Justin Geduld, Branco du Preez and Rosko Specman, former Australian player Pama Fou, Irish sevens star Harry McNulty and former Wales playmaker Luke Treharne.

Mocenacagi made his international sevens debut in 2015. He has since surp11_ssed Jerry Tuwai's 64 a p -pearances, reaching 65 appearances on the World Rugby Sevens Series.

The January tour­nament will give Mocenacagi another opportunity to play in front of Fiji's rugby supporters, while his experience will add depth to Mike Friday's squad.

The 15th edition of the McDonald's Coral Coast Fiji 7s will bring together local and in­ternational teams for three days of compe­tition, with free admission throughout the tournament.

The Mike Friday Select 7s side will return for its third consecutive campaign, aiming to improve on its runners-up finish in 2025 and semi-final appearance this year.

With Mocenacagi in the squad, the side will look to combine experience, flair and physicality as it targets its first Coral Coast Fiji 7s title.

The team will also be chasing the FJD $50,000 men's first prize.