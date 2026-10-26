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Rugby

Wainiqolo, Ramototabua impressive

Meanwhile, Castres No.8 Veresa Ramototabua impressed in their 16-8 victory over Stade Franc;ais Paris in Round Seven of the Top 14.

Tuesday 27 October 2026 | 10:30

Wainiqolo, Ramototabua

Castres number 8 Veresa Ramototabua (with ball) made 21 carriesduring their Top 14 round seven match against Stade Francais Paris and Lyon winger Jiuta Wainiqolo scored his sixth try of the season during their Top 14 round seven clash against Bayonne.

Photo: Icon Sport/Pablo Ordas - Midi Olympique

Lyon winger Jiuta Wainiqolo continued his impressive form, scoring a try and help­ing set up the winner in their 31-27 victory over Bayonne on Saturday.

Wainiqolo was instrumental against Sireli Maqala's side, setting up losefo Masi's winning try in the 75th minute. His try was his sixth of the season.

The dynamic winger troubled Bayonne's defence throughout the match. He made a powerful 40-me­tre run early on, beating several de­fenders, and later evaded two more in a move that led to Theo Millet's try.

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His performance highlighted his attacking threat and defensive com­mitment, underlining why Lyon signed him from Toulon.

Meanwhile, Castres No.8 Veresa Ramototabua impressed in their 16-8 victory over Stade Francais Paris in Round Seven of the Top 14.

Ramototabua was involved in Cas­tres' best attacking moves, making a strong run to set up Adrea Coca­gi's try and delivering a well-judged pass in a move that led to a disallowed try for the Paris-based side.

He was constantly on the front foot, using his physicality to provide stability for Castres.

He also made important tackles and won crucial turnovers at the ruck on at least two occasions.

Top 14 round 7 results:

Vannes 27-26 Clermont, Bayonne 27-31 Clermont, Castres 16-8 Stade Francais Paris, Racing 92 17-20 Montpellier, Toulouse 38-33 Perpig­nan, Toulon 41-20 Pau, La Rochelle 19-25 Bordeaux.

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