The proposed changes to the Constitution are not being rushed because of the upcoming General Election, says parliamentary special committee member Sachida Nand.

He made the statement during a public consultation on the Constitution Amendment Bill 2026 at the Agriculture Training Centre in Dreketi, Macuata, today.

Mr Nand said claims that the process was being rushed were incorrect.

“The process started two years ago and it was brought before the Parliament but it had to be taken to the Court where it said to get two third of the 75 per cent,” Mr Nand said.

He said a Constitution Review Commission was then established and spent six months conducting meetings and consultations in different communities to hear what people wanted.

He added that the commission submitted its report to Parliament, after which the Constitution Amendment Bill was drafted and released for about 30 days of public consultation.

“An extension for about 20 more days was requested and this is why we are here today to hear from the people of Vanua Levu,” he said.

Mr Nand said the special committee would consider the submissions before presenting the Bill to Parliament on November 30 for a week of discussion.

He told the gathering that the 2013 Constitution would remain in force for the next General Election.

“The 2026 constitution if passed will come into effect next year in September,” he said.

Mr Nand said only a few changes were being considered and that everyone's rights, including those of minority communities in Fiji, would be protected.

His explanation followed a presentation by another committee member, Alvick Maharaj, who spoke about people's rights under the Constitution in Hindi to help the gathering better understand the provisions.

The consultation followed concerns raised by Yad Ram, an advisory councillor for Naibulu in Dreketi, who said he and other residents in his area were unaware of the purpose of the consultation or what the Constitution was.

Tomorrow, the committee will be at Seaqaqa Community Hall at 11am to conclude the final consultation for the Northern Division.