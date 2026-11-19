Former soldiers who turned up to discuss proposed military laws in Lautoka yesterday instead demanded answers about their pensions, welfare and the struggles they face after leaving military service.

Veterans attending the public consultation on the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) Bill 2026 and Military Justice Bill 2026 at R.S.L Hall said their immediate concerns were being overlooked.

They had hoped to raise issues affecting their daily lives but found the discussion centred on the legal framework governing the military.

Among those frustrated was veteran Jolame Nasilasila, who questioned why former servicemen and servicewomen were being asked to discuss complex legislation when their welfare concerns remained unresolved.

Mr Nasilasila said many veterans had not received sufficient notice to prepare written submissions.

He also raised concerns about the difficulties faced by former military personnel returning from the Middle East, saying some lacked the training and support needed to adjust to civilian life.

While some had received opportunities for further training, others had returned home without the skills or assistance they needed, he said.

Mr Nasilasila said financial hardship and welfare struggles continued to affect veterans, some of whom were described as “One Day Rich”.

“We are dying every day. What does the Commander have to do with it? The Commander doesn't come to any funerals here,” he said.

His frustration reflected what he saw as a disconnect between the consultation's agenda and the problems veterans wanted military leaders and the Government to address.

“We are not expecting this consultation. This consultation doesn't match our level of understanding,” he said.

“We are expecting a consultation where we raised our concerns, you accepted them and addressed them to the Commander and the Government.”

Panel member Captain Stephanie Dunn explained that the consultation was intended to examine the legal framework under the proposed Military Justice Bill, including the roles of the Commander, the Minister and the military justice system.

She clarified that welfare and pension matters were outside the immediate scope of the consultation.

However, Captain Dunn assured participants that their concerns would be recorded in the consultation report.

Facilitators also encouraged veterans to coordinate with their counterparts in other regions who were seeking legal consultation to pursue policy changes.

For the veterans who attended, the discussion highlighted the need for a separate opportunity to raise the welfare and financial concerns they say continue to affect their lives after military service.



