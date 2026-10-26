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Politics

Tabuya does not qualify for A-G: PM

Ms Tabuya had earlier said she was qualified and “would be honoured” to take the post, but that the decision rested with the Prime Minister.

Monday 26 October 2026 | 14:30

PM open to Lynda’s return

From left: Ousted Cabinet Minister Lynda Tabuya and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Photos: Ronald Kumar

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Minister for Information, Environment and Climate Change Lynda Tabuya does not qualify for the Attorney-General's position and that he never considered her for the role.

“I have never considered Hon Tabuya for AG. As far as I am concerned, she does not qualify,” Mr Rabuka told this masthead.

He was asked why he had changed his position after earlier confirming that Ms Tabuya's name had been sent to the Solicitor-General's Office for assessment.

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Mr Rabuka did not say whether the Solicitor-General's assessment had influenced his decision.

Ms Tabuya had earlier said she was qualified for the position and “would be honoured” to take up the role, but acknowledged that the decision rested with the Prime Minister.

Section 96 of the Constitution requires the Attorney-General to have been a lawyer for at least 15 years. Ms Tabuya has been a lawyer since 1995.

The position became vacant following the resignation of Siromi Turaga.

The Government has yet to name his replacement.

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