Bati target Kiwis upset
Fiji will need that faith against a strong New Zealand side, with head coach Mick Potter insisting the team's focus is now firmly on securing victory.
Tuesday 27 October 2026 | 11:00
Fiji Bati's Semi Valemei scored a hat-trick durin their Rugby League World Cup match against Australia on October 25, 2026. Australia won, 36-22.
Photo: NRL/RLWC
Fiji Bati captain Apisai Koroisau says his side's belief has grown despite their 22-36 defeat to Australia as they prepare for a crucial Rugby League World Cup clash against New Zealand on Saturday.
The Bati showed their potential against the Kangaroos, scoring twice in the first half.
Koroisau believes their performance has strengthened their confidence ahead of the encounter at Cbus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast.
"We showed that in the way we played that first half and what we were willing to do for the jersey.
"I think that belief has only grown going into this game against New Zealand," Koroisau said.
Fiji will need that faith against a strong New Zealand side, with head coach Mick Potter insisting the team's focus is now firmly on securing victory.
"We've just got one job, that's to try and beat New Zealand now," Potter said.
Koroisau said the Bati remained determined to leave everything on the field.
"At the end of the day, the result will be the result. But the belief is that we can go out there and do a job and leave it all on the field. That's all that's going to matter to us.
"We hope at the end that it'll be a W for us."
The Bati will also be monitoring the fitness of fullback Bayleigh Bentley-Hape, who suffered a calf injury during the loss to Australia and is in doubt for Saturday's match.
Prest and Bentley -Hape ruled out
Fiji Bati prop forward Mitchel Prest is set to miss Saturday's final pool match following a high tackÂle charge during Sunday's clash against the Kangaroos.
Prest was hit with a Grade 1 careless high tackle charge for a shot on Australian forward Lindsay Smith during the final minutes of Sunday night's clash between the two nations in Brisbane.
The Bati's lineup faces further disruption with Bayleigh BentleyHape ruled out due to a calf injury.
Potter said Bentley-Hape was unlikely to be available, with Sunia Turuva having stepped into the fullback role against Australia.
"He's got a calf, but I'd be doubtful that he would play next," Potter said.
Turuva impressed Potter with his communication after moving from the wing to fullback, while fiveeighth Kurt Donoghoe also stood out against Australia, earning man-of-the-match honours after recording three try assists and three line-break assists.
Koroisau praised Donoghoe's confidence and impact.
"Honestly, he lifted this team tonight. He really did. He deserved that man of the match," he said.
Fiji and New Zealand have met twice at the Rugby League World Cup.
The Bati stunned the Kiwis 4-2 in the 2017 quarter-finals in Wellington, but New Zealand gained revenge with a 24-18 victory in the 2022 quarter-finals in Hull, England.
The Bati will be hoping to repeat their 2017 upset when they meet the Kiwis at 4.45pm on Saturday at Cbus Super Stadium.
Saturday's Fixtures
2:30pm: Fiji Bulikula v France, Cbus Super Stadium, Gold Coast
4:45pm: Fiji Bati v New Zealand, Cbus Super Stadium, Gold Coast