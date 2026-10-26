Bati target Kiwis upset

Fiji Bati captain Apisai Koroi­sau says his side's belief has grown despite their 22-36 de­feat to Australia as they prepare for a crucial Rugby League World Cup clash against New Zealand on Saturday.

The Bati showed their potential against the Kangaroos, scoring twice in the first half.

Koroisau believes their perfor­mance has strengthened their con­fidence ahead of the encounter at Cbus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast.

"We showed that in the way we played that first half and what we were willing to do for the jersey.

"I think that belief has only grown going into this game against New Zealand," Koroisau said.

Fiji will need that faith against a strong New Zealand side, with head coach Mick Potter insisting the team's focus is now firmly on secur­ing victory.

"We've just got one job, that's to try and beat New Zealand now," Potter said.

Koroisau said the Bati remained determined to leave everything on the field.

"At the end of the day, the result will be the result. But the belief is that we can go out there and do a job and leave it all on the field. That's all that's going to matter to us.

"We hope at the end that it'll be a W for us."

The Bati will also be monitoring the fitness of fullback Bayleigh Bentley-Hape, who suffered a calf injury during the loss to Austral­ia and is in doubt for Saturday's match.

Prest and Bentley -Hape ruled out

Fiji Bati prop forward Mitchel Prest is set to miss Saturday's final pool match following a high tackÂ­le charge during Sunday's clash against the Kangaroos.

Prest was hit with a Grade 1 careless high tackle charge for a shot on Australian forward Lindsay Smith during the final minutes of Sunday night's clash between the two nations in Brisbane.

The Bati's lineup faces further disruption with Bayleigh Bentley­Hape ruled out due to a calf injury.

Potter said Bentley-Hape was un­likely to be available, with Sunia Turuva having stepped into the fullback role against Australia.

"He's got a calf, but I'd be doubt­ful that he would play next," Potter said.

Turuva impressed Potter with his communication after moving from the wing to fullback, while five­eighth Kurt Donoghoe also stood out against Australia, earning man-of-the-match honours after re­cording three try assists and three line-break assists.

Koroisau praised Donoghoe's con­fidence and impact.

"Honestly, he lifted this team to­night. He really did. He deserved that man of the match," he said.

Fiji and New Zealand have met twice at the Rugby League World Cup.

The Bati stunned the Kiwis 4-2 in the 2017 quarter-finals in Wel­lington, but New Zealand gained revenge with a 24-18 victory in the 2022 quarter-finals in Hull, Eng­land.

The Bati will be hoping to repeat their 2017 upset when they meet the Kiwis at 4.45pm on Saturday at Cbus Super Stadium.

Saturday's Fixtures

2:30pm: Fiji Bulikula v France, Cbus Super Stadium, Gold Coast

4:45pm: Fiji Bati v New Zealand, Cbus Super Stadium, Gold Coast